Telangana’s Malavath Poorna summits North America’s tallest peak

Hyderabad: The world’s youngest girl to climb Mt Everest at the age of 13, Malavath Poorna, from Nizamabad, Telangana has once again made history by reaching the summit of Mt Denali, North America’s tallest mountain peak, at a summit elevation of 20, 310 feet or 6,190 meters above sea level.

She summited Mt Denali on June 5, completing the seven-summit challenge. Transcend Adventures, based in Hyderabad, organised the expedition to conquer Mt Denali, which was important in her completing the 7-summit challenge.

Poorna was able to reach the summit of Mt Denali thanks to the support of the ACE Engineering Academy. The young mountaineer stated that she left India for North America on May 18 with all necessary preparations and arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, on May 19, where all expeditions to Mt Denali begin.

On May 22, Poorna was joined by four other Indian team members. The party proceeded to Talkitna to complete the Mount Denali National Park registration process. On May 23, the complete team arrived at base camp and resumed their climb.

Poorna Malavath made history in 2014 when she became the world’s youngest female climber of Mount Everest. She went on to climb several significant peaks after that, including Mt Everest in Asia, Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mt Elbrus in Europe, Mt Aconcagua in South America, Mt Cartensz Pyramid in Ocenia, Mt Vinson in Antarctica, and Mt Denali in North America.