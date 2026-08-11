Telangana’s ‘Rs 200-cr solar scam’: BJP MP writes to Centre

Hyderabad: BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao has alleged a Rs 200 crore solar scam in Telangana under the Centre’s rooftop solar scheme. In a statement on Tuesday, August 11, he said he had reached out to Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi with a formal complaint, seeking a probe.

Rao alleged that the Congress government had cheated people and misused Central subsidies meant for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Explaining how he arrived at Rs 200 crore, he said that under the scheme, the state had identified 40,000 households for the installation of 2-kW rooftop solar systems. The scheme promises free electricity up to 200 units.

“The Centre gives Rs 30,000 subsidy per kW, meaning Rs 60,000 for a 2-kW system. The tender for one house was awarded at Rs 1.36 lakh, but the work was subcontracted at Rs 86,000. How is Rs 50,000 being siphoned off per house? This adds up to nearly Rs 200 crore,” DC quoted him as saying.

He said the state government was diverting the funds while calling it a Congress scheme. “The manifesto promise was yours, but the money is from the Centre,” he said.

“Yet you campaign as if you are funding it,” the MP said, insisting that the state should admit to the irregularities or have the Centre stop the funds.