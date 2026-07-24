Telangana’s Srikar Reddy named India’s next Ambassador to Qatar

2001-batch IFS officer currently serving in San Francisco will succeed Ambassador Vipul in Doha.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Srikar Reddy, dressed in a blue suit, smiling in an office setting, appointed as India's envoy to Qatar.
Dr K Srikar Reddy has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Qatar. Photo: X

New Delhi: The Government of India (GoI) has appointed Dr K Srikar Reddy as the next Ambassador to the State of Qatar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday, July 24.

He succeeds Ambassador Vipul, whose tenure in Doha has come to an end. The appointment comes as India and Qatar continue to strengthen bilateral ties across trade, investment, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

Dr Reddy, a 2001-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently serving as the Consul General of India in San Francisco. The MEA said he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Subhan Bakery

Telangana diplomat with global experience

A native of Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Dr Reddy graduated from Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal before joining the Indian Foreign Service. During his diplomatic career, he has served in Indian missions in Germany, Switzerland and Vietnam, as well as at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Between 2011 and 2014, he served as Regional Passport Officer in Hyderabad, where he oversaw reforms to passport services in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Key role in India’s trade negotiations

Before his current posting in San Francisco, Dr Reddy was Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce. He played a key role in negotiating the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the India-Mauritius CEPA. He also led negotiations on proposed free trade agreements with the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

With his appointment, Dr Reddy will become the second person from Telangana to serve as India’s Ambassador to Qatar after the late Prof Dorai Bashiruddin, who headed the mission from 1983 to 1986. Qatar is home to one of the largest Indian expatriate communities in the Gulf, including a significant number from Telangana Iran and Andhra Pradesh.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button