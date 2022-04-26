Telangana’s villages bag top ten places in model villages of Parliament list

Hyderabad: The villages of Telangana bag the top ten positions in the model villages list of the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) or the model villages of Parliament list for the year 2022. 19 out of the 20 top villages are also from the state.

The scheme’s framework involves the adoption of villages by parliamentarians which is then followed by the creation of a Village Development Plan with time-bound objectives.

List of Gram Panchayats on the SAGY list.

According to a written reply in the Lok Sabha by the Minister of State For Rural Development this year, 2697 villages have been identified by the MPs under the SAGY. The aim of SAGY was to create model gram panchayats.

Among the 508 villages with varying levels of compliance with the goals of SAGY, Telangana has 74 villages or about 14.5% gram panchayats. The state of Gujarat leads the chart with an overall number of 153 villages out of 508 villages around the country.

State IT minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter and expressed elation over the announcement.

“Proud to share that all 10 out of top 10 villages in Sansad Adarsh Garmina Yojana are from #Telangana👏 19 out of top 20 villages from TS. Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble CM KCR Garu for his vision, especially Palle Pragathi. Compliments to PR Minister @DayakarRao2019 & team,” he said.

The gram panchayats are ranked on the parameters of child immunization, mid-day meals, institutional deliveries, electricity connections to all households, and e-panchayat services besides a host of other indicators.