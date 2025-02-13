Telangana’s Wanaparthy to get IT tower, Rs 22 cr sanctioned

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated plans to extend IT development to Tier 2 and 3 cities, starting with the decision to establish an IT tower in Wanaparthi district.

The IT and Industries Department has issued orders allocating two acres of land and sanctioning Rs 22 crore for the construction of a 25,000-square-foot tower.

Special Chief Secretary of IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, issued the orders on Wednesday, February 12.

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman G Chinna Reddy expressed his delight over this decision.

As part of this initiative to expand IT to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the state government aims to create employment opportunities for local youth.

A similar IT tower in Siddipet, constructed with the goal of extending IT to secondary cities, is expected to generate approximately 2,000 direct and indirect jobs for the district’s youth.

These IT towers are equipped with modern amenities and infrastructure.