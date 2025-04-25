Telengana Association in Israel holds vigil to condemn Pahalgam terror attack

The attack claimed at least 26 lives and left more than a dozen others injured.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 25th April 2025 2:49 pm IST
Paramedics and security personnel rush an injured individual into a hospital in Anantnag following the Pahalgam terror attack, amid a crowd of concerned onlookers.
Paramedics attend to Pahalgam terror attack wounded at a hospital in Anantnag. Photo: AP

Jerusalem: Seeking tough measures against terrorism, the Telangana Association in Israel held a candlelight vigil in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv to condemn the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The members of the association on Thursday night expressed outrage at the killing of innocent tourists by militants, calling upon the Indian government not “to ignore such incidents any more” and to “act swiftly against the perpetrators”.

“In Pahalgam, Kashmir, human beasts, Pakistani terrorists, picked and chose, killing 26 tourists,” Soma Ravi, president of the Telengana Association in Israel, told PTI.

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi should not ignore it any longer. For how many more years, how many times? We cannot bear it anymore. The blood of the average Indian is boiling; it is burning with revenge,” Ravi said.

He stressed the act of terror needs to be avenged in a way that cannot be imagined.

The gathering also paid their respects to the departed soul of the dastardly attack.

The attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people and left more than a dozen others injured, occurred at around 3pm on Tuesday, April 22, when armed assailants emerged from the Baisaran Valley and opened fire on tourists.

