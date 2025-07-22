Telnagan CM heads to Delhi to seek support for 42% BC quota in local body polls

Hyderabad: A high level delegation led by Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy will leave for Delhi on July 24 to mobilize support of MPs from across party lines, for providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local body polls in Telangana, the Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Tuesday.

The delegation aims to brief the Congress central leadership on the modalities and execution of the caste survey in Telangana, Vikramarka was quoted as saying in a release.

“The Telangana government’s objective is to swiftly introduce the BC Bill in Parliament and garner support for it. Around 100 Members of Parliament from the Indian National Congress will also join this initiative,” Vikramarka said.

The delegation will also seek support from MPs for the proposed legislation that would allow the inclusion of caste data in the national census.

He stated that the “Telangana Model” of caste-based socio-economic data collection and data-driven methodology is now drawing nationwide attention and appreciation.

The Deputy CM further said the state government is committed to implement 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in the local body elections and hoped that Telangana Governor will give his assent to the ordinance issued by the state government to pave the way to increase the quota.

On the Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao’s legal notice to Vikramarka for his alleged comments holding the former responsible for the suicide of Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar in University of Hyderabad, in 2016, the Deputy CM said he and his party will respond at an appropriate time.