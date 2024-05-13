Telugu actor Pavithra Jayaram passes away in road accident

Jayaram died on the spot in the accident at Divitipally in the Mahbubnagar district while she was returning from Bengaluru to Hyderabad on Sunday, police said

Pavithra Jayaram (ANI)

Mahbubnagar: Actor Pavithra Jayaram, who essayed the role of Thilottama in the hit Telugu television series ‘Trinayani’ passed away in a road accident in Mahbubnagar district in Telangana.

Jayaram died on the spot in the accident at Divitipally in the Mahbubnagar district while she was returning from Bengaluru to Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.

According to Bhoothpur police, “She died in a road accident last night at 1 am at Divitipally in Mahbubnagar district. She was travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad.” Her car lost control and hit the divider and later, a bus hit her vehicle, they said.

While Pavitra Jayaram succumbed to the accident, her cousin, and driver were seriously injured in the incident, according to media reports. More details are awaited.

Actor Sameeip Acharyaa mourned the demise of the actor. He wrote in his Instagram stories, “Woke up to the news that you are no more. It’s unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.”

Pavithra started her acting career with the ‘Jokali’ serial in the Kannada TV industry.

In 2018, she made her debut in the Telugu TV industry with ‘Ninne Pelladatha’.

She gained popularity in every household with the TV serial ‘Tilottama’. The actress was well-known for her roles in Kannada television series.

Aside from that, she worked in other languages. Pavitra also won the hearts of the audience with her excellent performances in Telugu serials.

Her demise has profoundly shocked the entertainment industry, leaving her colleagues and fans in deep sorrow.

