Telugu Actors’ secret WhatsApp group: Lakshmi Manchu spills beans

Hyderabad: Tollywood. actress Lakshmi Manchu recently shared an interesting aspect of her social life during an interview. She revealed that she is part of a 143-member WhatsApp group that includes notable Telugu actors such as Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Rana Daggubati, among others.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Lakshmi explained that the primary aim of this group is to promote familial sense within the Tollywood industry. The group serves as a platform for actors to support each other by promoting their projects. “They’re all actors. So, what we do is, when somebody has a movie, somebody has a teaser, somebody has a trailer, they send it to the group. It’s a given that we all have to post it, we all have to do a shoutout. That’s why we created this group saying, ‘Enough of this animosity,’” she said.

This WhatsApp group is more than just a promotional tool; it’s a space where actors can come together and create a supportive environment. Lakshmi Manchu emphasized the close bond she shares with her fellow actors. “I hold this group really close. So, yeah. What are you talking about Rana, Ram Charan? We all grew up together, that clique will always be that clique. But we enhanced it and made it bigger, so I’m very proud of it,” she added.

Lakshmi Manchu, who is predominantly known for her roles in the Telugu film industry, recently expanded her horizons by making her debut in the Malayalam film industry with Mohanlal’s ‘Monster.’ This move marked a significant milestone in her career, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Lakshmi Manchu’s Early Days in Mumbai: A Journey of Friendship and Support

In the same interview with Siddharth Kannan, Lakshmi Manchu shared insights into her early days in Mumbai. She revealed that she initially stayed at her best friend Rakul Preet Singh’s house. Rakul had always encouraged her to move to Mumbai for better career opportunities. Lakshmi also mentioned a conversation with Rana Daggubati, who advised her that staying in Hyderabad forever was not an option for her career growth.

When Lakshmi first moved to Mumbai, she faced housing challenges. She recounted how Ram Charan came to her aid, offering his house for her to stay in. “At that time, Ram Charan helped me. I did not tell anybody because if people found out I was living at his house, they would not give me work. I also told Charan not to tell anyone,” she said.

Despite feeling out of place in such a beautiful home, Ram Charan reassured her that she should use the house and that it was practical for the space to be lived in, even noting that it would ensure the utilities functioned properly.