Telugu actress Aamani joins BJP in Telangana

Aamani, a popular leading actress of the 1990s, was paired opposite top actors, including Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Balakrishna, and Jagapati Babu.

Published: 20th December 2025 3:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actress Aamani on Saturday joined the BJP here in the presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao.

Along with Aamani, well-known make-up artist Sobha Latha also joined the party, BJP sources said.

Some of her notable films include ‘Subha Sankalpam’, ‘Subha Lagnam’, ‘Mr Pellam’, ‘Gharana Bullodu’ and ‘Hello Brother’.

Besides feature films, she is active in television serials.

