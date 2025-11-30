Telugu NRI quits US job to contest Telangana local body polls

Asked if he was satisfied with his decision, Chandrashekar replied affirmatively.

Hyderabad: An NRI, working in the United States, decided to quit his job to contest for the post of sarpanch in the upcoming Telangana local body polls.

Kanjarla Chandrashekar, a native of Chinnashankarampet of Medak district, said he decided to leave the States as he wanted to see his village develop. In an interview with Big TV, he said that his grandfather’s service for the village motivated him to contest for sarpanch.

In a similar incident, a sub-inspector in Suryapet took voluntary retirement from service to contest the local body elections.

SI Puli Venkateshwarlu, attached to the special branch, will now contest for the post of sarpanch from his native village Gudibanda of Kodad Mandal. He was promoted to a sub-inspector four months ago.

Leaving behind his four decades of police service, he now aspires to serve his people and believes donning the role of sarpanch will help him achieve it better.

The polls will be held in three phases on December 11, 14 and 17.

