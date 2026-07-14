Telugu University’s space to house tribal art museum declined

Hyderabad: The students and faculty of the Suravaram Pratapa Reddy Telugu University seem to have won the battle against the state government’s decision to allot the university’s Nampally campus’ ground floor for setting up an Aadhya Kala (tribal art) Museum.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor informed the students and faculty protesting for the past couple of weeks on Tuesday, July 14, that Yogita Rana, the Principal Secretary for Higher Education, has assured that no private entity will be entertained to setup shop inside the university’s Nampally campus.

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He appreciated the efforts of the students, teaching faculty and non-teaching faculty, for waging a rigorous movement to stall the allotment of the university’s space to Adi Dhwani Trust, which was founded by Professor Jayadheer Tirumala Rao, who had retired from his service after serving the very university for 30 years.

He also assured that neither in the present, nor in the future will the university’s land, whether in Telugu University or any other university, can be allotted to private entities.

Addressing the protesters, Assistant Professor MA Srinivasan said that the fight was far from over, as the indigenous artefacts collected by Tirumala Rao were still housed in some of the rooms in the university, and that until they were removed from the campus, the protests will continue.

He told Siasat.com that no official government order was issued to allot space inside the Nampally campus to the Trust, and that only objections from the university’s administration were sought, which were communicated by the registrar to the higher education department, after which the final decision came out on Tuesday.

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Meanwhile, Aadhya Kala Parirakshana Committee, which has been demanding space to protect around 4,500 priceless artefacts collected by Tirumala Rao for the past few decades, is organising a meeting to discuss the future course of action, at 3.30 pm in Somajiguda Press Club on Wednesday, July 15.