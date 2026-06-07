Temperature to dip as IMD Hyderabad forecasts more rains

As per the weather department, the state will witness thunderstorms and lightning, squalls, etc., till Thursday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th June 2026 1:59 pm IST
Car wades through water as Hyderabad floods in pre-monsoon rains
Car wades through water as Hyderabad floods in pre-monsoon rains

Hyderabad: The temperature is going to dip further in Telangana as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast more rains in the state till Thursday, June 11.

As per the weather department, the state will witness thunderstorms and lightning, squalls, etc., till Thursday.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, including rains, the IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert which will remain valid till Thursday.

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Meanwhile, T Balaji, a weather enthusiast who is known for accurate forecasts, on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, predicted scattered intense thunderstorms and heavy rains in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, and Rangareddy during late afternoon to night.

He also forecast an isolated spell in west and south Hyderabad during the evening to night.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

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The department has also issued a yellow alert which is valid till June 11.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s rains have brought the temperatures below 40 degrees Celsius as per data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS).

The lowest temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Khairtabad, whereas the highest temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bandlaguda.

In view of the expected rains as forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th June 2026 1:59 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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