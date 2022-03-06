Temple priest allegedly thrashes devotee, complaint lodged with police

Hyderabad: A bizarre incident of a temple priest thrashed a devotee inside the temple came to light very late. However a complaint has been lodged with the police.

According to the information, a devotee named Valmiki Rao of Balaji Hills in Uppal visited the Sri Ganesh temple beside Rathifile Bus station at Secunderabad Railway station last Sunday evening for having darshan of gods.

While the devotee was having darshan of the deities in the temple one after another, one of the priests identified as Prabhakar Sharma pounced on Valmiki Rao asking him as to why he entered the temple without his permission and abused him in filthy language even as other devotees were aghast and staring at the scene.

The priest also allegedly dared the devotee victim to get out and complain to any one against him. The entire scene was recorded in the CC camera in the temple and came to light after a few days.

Later, hurt by the atrocious behaviour of the priest, Valmiki Rao lodged a complaint with the Ramgopal Police Station and the police investigation is underway.