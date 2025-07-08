Temple priests in Tamil Nadu deny sacred ashes to Dalits, FIR lodged

Dalits in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district were denied vibudhi (sacred ashes) by temple priests of Kaliyuga Meyya Ayyanar Temple on July 6.

Based on their complaint, an FIR was lodged against the temple priests, Ganesh and Sambandham Gurukkal M Anbuselvam, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Dalit residents from Vadavalam panchayat were denied vibudhi while attending the deeparadhanai (lighting lamps). The temple priests refused to give them, allegedly saying, “We cannot give vibudhi to people like you.”

On Monday, July 7, Dalit residents, along with members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), submitted a petition to Pudukottai district collector M Aruna, demanding full rights to enter the temple and participate in religious activities.

This is not the first time Dalits faced discrimination. They are often not allowed in temples or to partake in temple activities and rituals. They are prevented from carrying milk pots or even setting up water stalls.

Following complaints at the district administration and police, a peace meeting was held, The New Indian Express reported. But no concrete decision came out of the meeting.