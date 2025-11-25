Temple revenues surge across Telangana: Minister Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Telangana endowments minister Konda Surekha stated that temple revenues across the state have seen a remarkable increase over the past year.

She said that by the end of 2023, 699 temples in the state generated an income of Rs 373.55 crore, which rose to Rs 544.61 crore in 2024 after the Congress government assumed power and launched several development initiatives.

In a statement released on Monday, November 24, the minister said master plans have been drawn up for the development of major temples and works are being carried out on a war footing.

“The previous government focused on developing only one temple, but we are taking up comprehensive development across several key shrines, including Vemulawada, Bhadrachalam, Kondagattu, Dharmapuri, Basara, Keesara, Bhadrakali, Inavolu, and Komuravelli,” she said.

Expansion and infrastructure works are underway at many temples, and the government aims to complete them at the earliest, she added.

The minister assured that all construction activities are being done in a way that causes no inconvenience to devotees.