Temples must be freed from government control: VHP leader

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vishva Hindu Parishad organising general secretary Milind Parande on Monday said temples should be freed from government control.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the VHP was setting up think tanks comprising advocates, former judges, intellectuals, spiritual leaders and others to spearhead this cause.

He also said the VHP was working to ensure Hindu refugees from neighbouring nations like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan get Indian citizenship quickly under the recently notified Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“We will undertake a nationwide programme to ensure everyone thinks of the interest of the nation and that of Hindus. If policies favourable to Hindus have to be made, then one should vote keeping this in mind,” he said.