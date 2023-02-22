Tennis legend Bjorn Borg leaves event after Karnataka CM runs late

A frustrated and irate tennis legend Bjorn Borg left India after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived nearly two hours late at an event in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

According to several media reports, the program was to honour Borg at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) stadium.

An unnamed official told the Deccan Herald newspaper that the chief minister got late due to ‘some of his other commitments’.

“Tennis legend Bjorn Borg had to walk away from a ceremony to honour him in India's Bangalore (Bengaluru) city after a top politician turned up almost two hours late. The programme was scheduled for 9.30am but Karnataka CM Mr Bommai arrived at 11.15am.”

~ @BBCWorld — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 22, 2023

Along with Borg, Indian tennis star Vijay Amritraj was also set to be honoured. However, the ceremony was canceled as Amritraj felt it would be ‘inappropriate’ for him to be honoured alone, the source was quoted by the Deccan Herald.

Both of them will be honoured at the CM’s office tomorrow or the day after, the report further quoted the source.

After Bommai arrived, he sat for 20 minutes to watch a match between Borg’s son Leo Borg and Taiwanese tennis player Hsu Yu-hsiou.

Who is Bjorn Borg

Bjorn Borg is a legendary Swedish tennis player who played from 1970-1983. A teenage sensation, he became the first man in the Open Era to win 11 Grand Slam singles titles with six at the French Open and five consecutively at Wimbledon. He is the only man to achieve the Channel Slam three times.

However, he never won the US Open despite four runner-up finishes.

His rivalry with another legend John McEnroe is considered one of the best in the sport’s history. Their match at the 1980 Wimbledon final is considered one of the greatest matches ever played.

At the age of 26 Borg announced his retirement from international tennis, shocking the world. He is currently the owner of the Björn Borg fashion label and is considered second best to Calvin Klein.