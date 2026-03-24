Tension in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat as man vandalises mobile shop

The shop was previously ransacked by the same gang.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2026 8:06 am IST
Tension in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat as man vandalises mobile shop
Tension in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat as man vandalises mobile shop

Hyderabad: Tension gripped for a while at Chaderghat Muslim Maternity Hospital Road when a man wielding a sickle attacked a mobile phone accessories shop on Monday.

The man, who is identified as a local gangster of Chaderghat, came to the mobile phone shop located opposite the Muslim Maternity Hospital and demanded mamool and a mobile phone accessory for free. When the shop owner refused, the man went away and returned with a big sickle and damaged the accessories and counter at the shop in full public view. The people who were present nearby got panicked and ran away for safety.

The shop was previously ransacked by the same gang.

Subhan Haleem
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2026 8:06 am IST

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