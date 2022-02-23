Tension in Karmanghat after Gau rakshaks allegedly attacked

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Karmanghat, an adjoining area of the city after a group of Gow rakshaks came under attack by a few persons transporting cattle late Tuesday night.

Heavy police force was mobilized in the area after a vehicle carrying cattle caused an accident with a car belonging to Gau rakshaks. The incident triggered tension in the area forcing the police to use force to disperse the mob. Police patrolling was also intensified in the area in order to prevent any untoward incident.

Soon after the incident a group of miscreants had made several videos viral on social media spreading information about the alleged attack by the cattle traders. A mob belonging to the majority group had gathered at a temple forcing the police to cordon off the in and around area of Karmanghat. It was also alleged that there were also sporadic incidents of attack with lethal weapons.

The Gow rakshaks had staged a protest on the main road and raised slogans. Senior police officials were also rushed to the spot to control the situation.