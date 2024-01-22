Telangana: Mob sets ablaze Muslim vendor’s shop in Sangareddy

In a separate incident in Kodangal, loud and aggressive celebratory nature of the procession close to mosque reportedly created unrest in the area

News Desk | Updated: 23rd January 2024 1:36 am IST

Hyderabad: Tension flared up in Sangareddy on Monday night after a right-wing Hindutva mob, rallying across Daulatabad in Hathnoor mandal, set ablaze a shop belonging to a Muslim vendor.

In another incident, situation got tense near the Kosgi Jama Masjid in Kodangal as a right-wing Hindutva mob, in celebration of the Ram Temple inauguration, played loud music and danced in a procession close to the mosque.

According to MBT spokesperson Amjadullah Khan, a procession set afire a shop belonging to Abdul Qadeer, who sold fruits. The incident took place reportedly after two minors allegedly threw something at the procession.

According to sources, Abdul Qadeer and his family have been moved to a safe place.

In a separate incident in Kodangal, loud and aggressive celebratory nature of the procession close to mosque reportedly created unrest in the area. A video of the incident was shared on social media.

After the procession passed, the local Muslim residents held a protest demanding action against the trouble mongers. The raised slogans demanding justice.

A police complaint was also filed in this regard.

Shortly after the incident, AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP spoke to the SP Sangareddy and sought action against the accused, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiddin announced on X sharing the video of the incident.

The incident is currently under scrutiny as authorities work to ease tensions.

