Tension in Warangal Congress as flex banner dispute erupts

Hyderabad: Tensions have escalated within the Congress party in the erstwhile Warangal district, between factions of minister Konda Surekha and MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy.

According to reports, the clash erupted over a dispute regarding flex banners that were set up by Konda’s supporters in Dharmaram, which did not feature Reddy’s photo.

This led to Reddy’s supporters tearing down the banners, igniting a heated exchange between the two factions. Several were injured during the clash.

In response to the removal of the banners, Konda’s supporters organized a large protest, blocking the Warangal-Narsampet highway at Dharmaram.

They vocally opposed Reddy, accusing him of filing false cases against them and harassing their group. The protest drew significant attention, causing a major traffic jam on the highway.

The situation prompted both minister Konda and Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha to visit the Ghisugonda police station to gather details regarding the cases filed against Konda’s supporters.

This incident has highlighted ongoing factionalism within the Congress party.