Tensions in Meerut after Dalit woman murdered, daughter abducted

Meerut: Protests erupted in Kapsad village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Friday, January 9, following the murder of a Dalit woman and the alleged abduction of her daughter by a 22-year-old man.

The incident took place on Thursday morning, January 8, when Sunita Jatav and her 20-year-old daughter were walking towards their fields.

They were intercepted near a canal by the accused, identified as Paras, who worked as a compounder for a local doctor.

The police said the accused began misbehaving with the women. When the mother objected, Paras allegedly struck her on the head with a sickle and forcibly took her daughter away.

Villagers reached the spot upon hearing Sunita’s cries and took her to a hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The death led to protests at the hospital, where activists and members of the Bhim Army demanded the immediate arrest of Paras. The demonstrations led to brief altercations with the police.

Her body was subsequently handed over to the family after the postmortem examination.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Paras and the 20-year-old woman were acquaintances from the same village.

Family refuses to perform last rites

Initially, the family refused to perform the last rites of the deceased mother, demanding Paras’s arrest, while seeking the safe recovery of their missing daughter.

However, she was cremated late Friday evening following several hours of negotiations between the grieving family and the administration.

Senior officials, including SSP Vipin Tada, were present at the site as talks with the deceased’s family and villagers went on for several hours.

The SSP assured the family that a case has been registered under stringent provisions against two accused based on the family’s complaint.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said five teams, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), had been formed to apprehend the accused and rescue Sunita’s daughter.

“More than ten police teams are working across districts to apprehend the accused and ensure the girl’s safe recovery. Both hail from the same village. We are acting swiftly on all leads,” he said.

District Magistrate Dr VK Singh told PTI that the family has received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office. The administration was also considering providing an arms license to the family in view of security concerns, he said.

Additionally, immediate security will be provided for the family, the DM said, adding that the law and order situation in the area is currently peaceful.

Case draws political attention

While Uttar Pradesh minister, Dharmapal Singh, had directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action, Samajwadi Party workers protested at the Commissary Park, demanding the safe return of the kidnapped victim and the arrest of the accused.

National president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said, “The case of the murderous attack on the mother and the abduction of the daughter in Meerut is grave.”

He alleged that the BJP government was protecting criminal elements, stating that it would eventually lead to its downfall. “Nothing could be worse than having no hope left from the government. The BJP is a completely failed government. Is anyone listening!” he wrote on X.

मेरठ में माँ की हत्या और बेटी को उठाकर ले जाने का बेहद गंभीर मामला सामने आया है।



भाजपा सरकार अपराधियों को संरक्षण देते-देते आज जिस स्तर पर पहुँच गयी है, वहाँ से वापस नहीं लौट सकती क्योंकि अपराधी उनके राज़ खोल देंगे।



सरकार से कोई उम्मीद ही न बचे, इससे बुरा और कुछ नहीं हो सकता।… pic.twitter.com/uXRdkt4nOd — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 8, 2026

Former minister Sanjeev Balyan, MLA Atul Pradhan, ex-MLA Yogesh Verma, and former Uttar Pradesh SC/ST Commission Vice-Chair Mukesh Siddharth on Friday visited the village and assured the family of justice.

With PTI inputs