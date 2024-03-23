Tere Bin 2 dropping in next few months? Watch BTS clips

Islamabad: The highly acclaimed Pakistani drama series, “Tere Bin,” is gearing up for a big return with its much-anticipated Season 2. Starring the dynamic duo of Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, the show garnered immense global popularity in its first season, captivating audiences worldwide. Following the resounding success of Season 1, fans have been eagerly awaited news of the show’s premiere date.

Wahaj Ali, portrayed the character of Murtasim, while Yumna Zaidi, essayed the role of Meerab and their electrifying chemistry was loved by millions. In December 2023, the makers announced Tere Bin 2 officially.

Ever since then, producer Abdullah Kadwani has been dropping hints about a second installment, further fueling the excitement among fans. In a latest, the production house teased viewers with behind-the-scenes clips from Season 1, showcasing the camaraderie and lighthearted moments shared by the cast off-screen. The makers wrote, “Their on-screen chemistry is magical and filled with intense moments but your beloved couple #Yumhaj and the entire cast of #TereBin also shared some light-hearted moments behind the camera!”

The release of these clips has sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating that the long-awaited Season 2 may be just around the corner. While an official premiere date is yet to be announced, enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating further updates from the production team.

Announcing the sequel officially on Instagram in December last year, the makers wrote, “Alhamdulillah the most awaited announcement of the year is finally here… Your all time favourite couple Yumna Zaidi & Wahaj Ali the one & only #Yumhaj with their unmatched on-screen chemistry are back with a bang in Tere Bin Season 2… Anticipate milestone achievements as 7th Sky Entertainment gears up for another captivating chapter only on Geo Entertainment… Get ready for the magic to unfold as we plan to go on floor soon promising new standards in television excellence InshaALLAH… Heartfelt thanks to our fans & audience worldwide for their unwavering love and support. You are our lifeline and your continued affection fuels our journey. Keep pouring your love—it means the world to us. Love you all. Stay tuned for more updates…”

Directed by Siraj-ul-Haque and produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, the first season of “Tere Bin” left an indelible mark on Pakistani television history, achieving blockbuster status and breaking viewership records.