Tere Bin 2: Haya OUT, meet new villain of Wahaj, Yumna’s show

Islamabad: Following the massive success of season 1 of the drama series ‘Tere Bin,’ anticipation has been brewing for its highly awaited sequel, ‘Tere Bin 2.’ Fans worldwide have been eagerly awaiting news about the cast of the upcoming season, particularly regarding the return of beloved characters.

In season 1, the on-screen chemistry between Wahaj Ali as Murtasim and Yumna Zaidi as Meerab captivated audiences, making them fall in love with the pairing. As discussions about the sequel gain momentum, fans are curious to know if Sabeena Farooq, who portrayed Haya, will also be returning for the next season.

Tere Bin 2 Cast

Although there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet, speculations are rife about the introduction of a male antagonist in Tere Bin 2. Rumors suggest that popular actor Ahmed Ali Akbar may take on this negative role in the upcoming season.

Fueling these speculations, Ahmed Ali Akbar hinted at the possibility of playing a villainous character soon during an interview in December 2023. His remarks have sparked excitement among fans, who are now eagerly anticipating his potential involvement in the series.

Ahmed Ali Akbar’s previous collaborations with Yumna Zaidi, notably in “Yeh Dil Mera” and “Parizaad,” have garnered praise for their on-screen chemistry.

Let’s wait and watch what Tere Bin’s producer Abdullah Kadwani has in store for the fans.