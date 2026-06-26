Termination letter is employees’ statutory right: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ruled that a termination letter is an employee’s statutory right and collecting blank cheques from them is illegal and arbitrary.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka issued the order on June 23 while reviewing a petition filed by an employee of Inspire Labs.

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The petitioner’s counsel had argued that under Schedule I of the Model Standing Orders, any company employing 50 or more people has to issue a service certificate when an employee has been discharged from service, specifying essential details like designation, period of employment, etc.

It also submitted that there is no law that permits an employer to collect blank cheques from the employees either at the time of joining employment or during the course of their employment.