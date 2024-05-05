In pics: Terror attack ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 5th May 2024 3:45 pm IST
Terror attack ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch: Security personnel stand guard during cordon-and-search-operation after at least one soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy on Saturday, in Pooch district, Sunday, May 5, 2024. The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered its second day on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Poonch: Security personnel check a vehicle during a search operation after one soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy on Saturday, in Pooch district, Sunday, May 5, 2024. The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district entered its second day on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Poonch: Security personnel check a vehicle during a search operation after at least one soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy, in Pooch district, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Poonch: Security personnel during cordon and search operation after at least one soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy on Saturday, in Pooch district, Sunday, May 5, 2024. The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district entered its second day on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

