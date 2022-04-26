Terror attack in Karachi leaves 3 Chinese nationals dead

Karachi: A terror attack in Pakistan’s metropolitan city Karachi has claimed lives of Chinese and Pakistani nationals, in what is being seen a targeted attack on Chinese nationals in the country.

As per details, the blast occurred outside the Karachi university campus of IBA (Institute of Business Administration), in a vehicle parked outside the campus building with at least three Chinese nationals and a driver aboard.

The blast set ablaze the parked vehicle in flames, killing the three Chinese nationals — one male and two females, and a driver in what is now being suspected as a targeted suicide bomb attack, carried out by a burqa clad female bomber.

The killed Chinese nationals include Zhang Xiaoping, director of a Chinese language institute of IBA called Confucius Institute. The other two female Chinese nationals were also part of the faculty of the same institute.

Police authorities, the rangers and the bomb disposal squad cordoned off the area and later confirmed that the explosion in the vehicle was a terror attack.

“Clear marks of ball bearings can be seen on the vehicle, which confirms that it was a terror attack. It can also be seen that one side of the van is more damaged, which also signifies that the attack may have been done by a suicide bomber who exploded after reaching close to the vehicle from one side,” said an eye witness.

It can also be seen that no crater emerged in the ground, which also clarifies that the attack was not done through an improvised explosive device.

Police authorities say that investigation is being done and forensics will be taken along with the CCTV footage of the institute to ascertain the actual cause of the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility of the attack as yet. However, it can be said with certainty that the attack was targeted at the Chinese nationals.

“We suspect that it’s a suicide attack. A burqa-clad woman approached the van and the blast took place,” said Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, a leading media outlet reported.

“We are investigating the incident by collecting evidence, but it seems that the Chinese teachers were the actual target of the explosion,” the city police chief said.

After the explosion, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah contacted the police chief. The IGP informed the CM that the blast took place inside a van near the Commerce Department of the university.

The chief minister also ordered the Karachi commissioner to submit a report on the bombing.

It should be noted that Pakistan is under a major attack by terrorist organization including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which announced its fresh offensive through terror attacks and suicide bombings during the month of Ramadan.

China’s increasing influence, investments and presence in Pakistan has also been questioned and criticized by western powers and has been targeted by various terror organizations in the past.

The latest attack targeting Chinese nationals raises serious security concerns and challenges for Pakistan’s security forces.