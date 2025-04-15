Terrorists, security forces exchange fire in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu: A brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.

The gunfire rattled the Lasana village of Surankote Monday night when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

Op Lasana

Contact was established with #terrorists during a joint #operation with @JmuKmrPolice at #Lasana, #Surankote last night.

Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping.@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) April 15, 2025

“Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with Police at Lasana, Surankote last night. Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping,” Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Officials said one Army personnel was injured in the firing, and was subsequently shifted to a hospital.