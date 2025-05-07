`Terrorists wiped out our sindoor; airstrikes fitting tribute to victims’

Pune: Pragati Jagdale, whose husband Santosh was one of the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, on Wednesday. May 7 described ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a fitting tribute to the victims.

“Through Operation Sindoor, a tribute has been paid to those who were killed in the Pahalgam attack. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out Operation Sindoor. I am thankful that our emotions have been understood. Our sindoor was wiped out by terrorists but today I am very happy that under Operation Sindoor, our armed forces destroyed terrorists’ bases in Pakistan,” said Jagdale.

She knew that India will take revenge for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, she said.

Asavari Jagdale, the couple’s daughter, said India responded to the terror attack within 15 days.

“I am very thankful and feel proud that our armed forces have given a befitting reply through airstrikes,” she said.

VIDEO | Pune, Maharashtra: Pahalgam terror attack victim Santosh Jagdale's wife Pragati and daughter Asavari hail Indian armed forces and PM Modi for 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.



"Thank to our Indian government that withing 15 days of…

Sangita Ganbote, wife of Kaustubh Ganbote who was another Pune resident to be killed in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, said they were extremely happy that India avenged the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which she and other women lost their “sindoor”.

“We were all waiting to see when India would avenge the terrorist attack. Today, with Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces gave a befitting reply to the cowardly attack in Pahalgam,” she said.

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | Kaustubh Ganbote lost his life in the #PahalgamTerrorAttack.



In Pune, his wife, Sangita Ganbote, says, "The action taken by the military is good, and by naming it as Operation Sindoor, they have respected the women. I still cry some days. We were… pic.twitter.com/2qyzq4iM4m — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Odisha’s Priya Darshani Achariya, who lost her husband in the Pahalgam attack, thanked the Centre for acting against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, and stated that terrorists would now understand the value of a human life.

Achariya’s husband, Prashant Satpathy, was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

“I am elated and thank the government for taking such a bold step. Army personnel had assured me near the body of my husband that action would be taken, and that has happened today,” she told reporters at her house in Ishani village in Balasore district.

“I am elated because the terrorists will now understand the value of a human life and how precious it is. The sacrifice of my husband has not gone in vain,” she added.

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke. The strike was codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Appreciating the name, Achariya said the terrorists erased ‘sindoor’ from the foreheads of many women, and they were rightly punished.

“My husband will not return, but such an attack should not happen again anywhere in the world,” she said.

“Terrorism should be completely rooted out, not from India alone, but from across the world. People on this planet should live without fear,” she said.

Shubham Dwivedi’s wife thanks PM, armed forces

Another Pahalgam terror attack victim, Shubham Dwivedi’s wife Ashanya, on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and armed forces for taking “revenge” on her husband’s death.

The reaction came after the security forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Modi, ministers and chiefs of armed forces, including Air Force and Army Chief General, for taking revenge for my husband’s death in the Pahalgam terror attack,” said Ashanya.

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | Wife of Shubham Dwivedi who lost his life in #PahalgamTerroristAttack, says, "I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband's death. My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This…

“Me and my entire family had enough trust in PM Modi and our armed forces, and the way they carried out strikes at terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has kept our trust alive,” she added.

Ashanya also said that the strikes will keep the terrorists away from carrying out such attacks on innocents in the future.

While talking to PTI over the phone, Ashanya also said that PM Modi has kept his promise of pursuing the attackers and their backers “to the ends of the earth.”

“Indian armed forces action has sent a clear message to the world that India will hunt the terrorists and their supporters down and will punish them,” she said.

“This is the real tribute to my husband (Shubham) and those who were also killed in the Pahalgam attack. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today,” she said.

In retaliation to the April 22 attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base Muridke.