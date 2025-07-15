Tesla Model Y car price in India officially announced

Tesla has finally revealed the price of its Model Y electric car in India.

The starting on-road price for the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant is over Rs 59 lakh.

Prices of Tesla car variants in India

The Tesla Model Y which is the brand’s best-selling global SUV will be available in two variants.

While Model Y RWD that offer 455 km (WLTP) is priced Rs 59.89 lakh, Model Y Long Range RWD which offer 533 km (WLTP) costs Rs 67.89 lakh.

While the official webpage lists the prices, details on delivery timelines and test drives are yet to be announced.

Showroom inaugurated in Mumbai

Tesla is all set to enter the country with the opening of its first showroom in the financial capital on Tuesday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In this image posted by @CMOMaharashtra via X on July 15, 2025, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveils Teslas Model Y during the inauguration of the global EV giants first experience centre in India at the Maker Maxity Commercial Complex, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai. (@CMOMaharashtra on X via PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Police personnel stand guard outside Tesla’s first Experience Centre during its inauguration, at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Called an “experience centre”, the Tesla showroom in the financial capital is situated in a 4,000 square feet retail space, which is closer to US tech giant Apple’s flagship store in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Tesla now has four commercial properties in India, including an engineering hub in Pune, a registered office in Bengaluru, and a temporary office near BKC. Tesla India Motor and Energy Private Ltd had leased a 24,500-square-foot space in Mumbai’s Kurla West to set up a service centre, located close to its upcoming showroom in BKC.