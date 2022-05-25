Tesla sexual harassment suit to proceed in court, rules US judge

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kaus in California late on Monday denied Tesla's request for arbitration.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 25th May 2022 12:55 pm IST
Elon Musk refuses to join Twitter board of directors
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

San Francisco: A US judge has denied Tesla’s motion for arbitration in a sexual harassment case, directing that the lawsuit accusing Elon Musk-run electric car company fostering a workplace with “rampant” sexual harassment will continue.

Tesla now must defend itself in court against claims that female employees face “rampant sexual harassment” at its Fremont, California-based factory, reports The Verge.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kaus in California late on Monday denied Tesla’s request for arbitration.

MS Education Academy

Tesla employee Jessica Barraza filed the lawsuit last year, claiming she was “subjected to catcalling, lewd comments, and inappropriate touching while working as a production associate at Tesla’s Fremont, California factory.”

Also Read
Report says Gates ‘poured’ millions into attacking Musk, Tesla CEO fires back

After her, at least six more woman came forward and filed separate lawsuits against electric car-maker for rampant sexually harassment, as Musk was accused of tweeting “lewd comment about women’s bodies or a taunt toward employees who report misconduct”.

The women alleged that they’re subject to a culture of sexual harassment at the workplace.

Musk last week announced to open a litigation department at Tesla to initiate and execute lawsuits.

In a tweet, Musk said: “Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me.”

Musk also refuted a media report that claimed SpaceX paid a female worker $250,000 to hush up sexual misconduct charges against its CEO, saying the report is meant to “interfere with” the $44 billion Twitter acquisition.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button