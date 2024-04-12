Tesla’s full self-driving feature saves man’s life in US; Musk responds

Elon Musk on Thursday, April 11, responded to the X post of a man who was saved by Tesla’s Full Self-Driving capability, saying that he was glad “Tesla FSD was there to help.”

The man, Maxpaul Franklin, recounted his story on X.

“On April 1, Tesla unlocked full self-driving capability for all Tesla vehicles in America. In a moment of dire need, at 2 a.m. the following morning, I found myself grappling with severe dehydration and a blood glucose level of 670 due to a malfunction in my insulin pump,” he said, adding that after he turned to his Tesla Model Y for assistance, he was astounded by the FSD results.

Glad Tesla FSD was there to help and that you’re feeling well! https://t.co/8krLuAMEaj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2024

“Without any intervention, the car skillfully navigated the 13-mile journey from my home to the VA Emergency Room,” he said further.

“As an owner of luxury vehicles including Porsche, Mercedes, BMW, Acura, and Cadillac, I can unequivocally declare Tesla the pinnacle of automotive innovation today.”

Thanking Tesla and the medical team for saving his life, the man behind the wheel extended his gratitude by stating, “I extend my gratitude to Elon Musk for his crazy, erratic leadership in advancing technology.

In recent weeks, Tesla has launched several initiatives to promote its full self-driving software. These initiatives have the potential to benefit those in needed situations like this one.