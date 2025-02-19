TG BIE directs free roll corrections, tightens exam security 

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has instructed all government and private colleges to correct nominal rolls free of charge and address student grievances promptly ahead of the Intermediate Public Examinations 2025.

Board Secretary Krishna Aditya S held a Zoom meeting with District Examination Committee (DEC) members to review preparations for the upcoming exams. He directed officials to coordinate with District Collectors and ensure all necessary infrastructure facilities are in place at examination centers to prevent inconvenience to students.

To ensure smooth exam conduct, officials were asked to submit details of additional staff requirements and updates on the secure storage and distribution of question papers. Strict surveillance at strong rooms was emphasized, with custodians and officers appointed at the district level to oversee security.

Following the review, the board issued key directives, including:

Deployment of experienced staff for exam duties.

CCTV surveillance at all exam centers.

Verification of exam staff details to prevent errors.

District-wise and center-wise inspections of question paper security and staff arrangements.

The Telangana Inter Board has assured that these measures will ensure fair, transparent, and efficient conduct of the 2025 Intermediate exams.