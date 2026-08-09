TG BIE imposes over Rs 1 cr fine on private junior colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has collected more than Rs 1 crore in penalties from private junior colleges for violations, including the alleged submission of fake Fire no objection certificates (NOCs).

In the latest action, the Board has fined 45 private junior colleges Rs 8 lakh each for submitting forged Fire NOCs issued in the name of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) while seeking affiliation for the 2026-27 academic year.

The issue came to light after a complaint was lodged with HDYRAA claiming that a private junior college submitted a fake Fire NOC. Police cases have already been registered against the managements concerned.

95 other private colleges fined

Apart from the action over fake documents, TG BIE has imposed penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh on more than 95 other private junior colleges for violating prescribed rules.

The penalties followed inspections by task force teams constituted by the Board. During these inspections, officials found several violations, including unauthorised admissions and colleges operating without following the required norms.

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Some institutions were also found to have inadequate teaching staff, laboratories and library facilities required for obtaining affiliation from the Board.

TG BIE to continue inspections

In order to monitor private junior colleges, TG BIE is going to continue inspections through its task force teams.

Taking action against those who failed to clear penalties imposed earlier, the Board withheld the affiliation of the colleges.