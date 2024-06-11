TG Ed CET-2024 results to be announced today

Results are scheduled to be released on June 11 at 3:30 pm in the committee hall.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th June 2024 2:46 pm IST
TSPSC group 4 results
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced on Monday that the results for the TG Ed CET-2024 will be released today.

The TG Ed CET-2024 is an entrance exam for admission to the two-year B.Ed. program for the academic year 2024-25 in Colleges of Education across Telangana. The examination was successfully conducted on May 23.

The results are scheduled to be released on June 11 at 3:30 pm in the committee hall. Officials from TSCHE, along with the Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, will jointly release the results.

MS Education Academy

Candidates can access their results on the official website (click here).

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th June 2024 2:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button