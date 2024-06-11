TG Ed CET-2024 results to be announced today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced on Monday that the results for the TG Ed CET-2024 will be released today.

The TG Ed CET-2024 is an entrance exam for admission to the two-year B.Ed. program for the academic year 2024-25 in Colleges of Education across Telangana. The examination was successfully conducted on May 23.

The results are scheduled to be released on June 11 at 3:30 pm in the committee hall. Officials from TSCHE, along with the Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, will jointly release the results.

Candidates can access their results on the official website (click here).