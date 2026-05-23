TG POLYCET 2026 results announced, 11 share first rank in MPC

Hyderabad: An overall 82.94 per cent of students have passed for admission into diploma engineering (polytechnic) courses after the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2026 results were announced on Saturday, May 23.

Girls outdid boys with 86.38 per cent pass percentage as against 79.92 per cent.

A total of 98,029 candidates appeared and 81,307 candidates qualified in the MPC (Maths Physics Chemistry) stream. Eleven students shared first rank. These are – Namala Lokesh (Warangal), Banothu Hemanth (Suryapet), Alwiya Shifali (Mancherial), Mohammad Mahaboob Arfaaz Ali (Khammam), Kotla Apoorva (Mahabubnagar), Annam Hari Krishna (Sangareddy), Jangala Avinash Goud (Nalgonda), Chilaka Nanda Vardhan Reddy (Suryapet), Kanduri Aditya Souri (Khammam), Rudroju Sajan (Siddipet) and Dureddy Vanmay Reddy (Nagarkurnool).

In MBiPC (Maths Biology Physics Chemistry) stream, 98,029 students appeared and 79,652 qualified. Kotla Apoorva (Mahabubnagar) and Rudroju Sajan (Siddipet) shared the top rank.