TG SAFE recalls drugs after quality standards found to be lacking

People have been asked to check the batch number on their packs and to consult a doctor or pharmacist before consuming.

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Blister packs containing various pills, including pink, yellow, and white tablets, scattered on a surface.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) issued a drug recall for several tablets on Wednesday, September 23, after they were found unfit for consumption.

This includes batch number GT30389J of the Azithromycin & Lactic Acid Bacillus Tablets (Azima-500 LB), an antibiotic formulation used to treat bacterial infections.

The batch was produced by JM Laboratories in Solan, Himachal Pradesh and has been found to be not of standard quality by the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kolkata.

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Paracetamol batch recalled

It has also issued a recall of Paracet 500 Tablets (Paracetamol IP 500 mg) with the batch number APRCT-2501.

The tablet was produced by Konis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd in Jagriti Sadan, Solan, Himachal Pradesh. It is used for reducing fever and treating mild to moderate pain.

Tracogold-200

Itraconazole Capsules IP 200 mg (Tracogold-200), with the batch number 02T65 have also been recalled. They are produced by Kivi Labs Limited in Baroda, Gujarat. It is an antifungal medication.

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Rabbey DSR-Capsules

Rabbey DSR-Capsules, with the batch number PC-40473, are also being withdrawn from market circulation. The tablet is used to treat acidity and heartburn.

They are produced by Pharmaroots Healthcare in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

People have been asked to check the batch number on their packs and to consult a doctor or pharmacist before consuming.

 

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