TG SAFE seizes habit forming drugs from Sangareddy medical shop

The seized capsules, Batch No. QYECL022, were valued at Rs. 58,904.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
Four men in a store, one wearing a face mask, standing around a glass display case.

Hyderabad: The Drugs Wing of Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) seized 6,368 capsules of Pyeevon Spas Plus containing Tramadol, a habit-forming opioid medicine, during a raid on a medical shop at Tellapur in Sangareddy district.

Acting on credible information, officials raided Ganesh Medical and General Stores at Tellapur village under Ramchandrapuram mandal and found the capsules being stocked without purchase bills and sold without issuing sale bills, in violation of the Drugs Rules, 1945.

The seized capsules, Batch No. QYECL022, were valued at Rs. 58,904. Tramadol is an opioid analgesic classified as a Schedule H1 prescription drug and is required to be sold only against a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

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Further investigation is under way and action will be taken against those responsible as per law.

TG SAFE warned medical shops against the illegal sale or diversion of habit-forming and other prescription medicines. It said illegal diversion of such drugs is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act with imprisonment of up to two years.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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