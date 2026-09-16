TG SAFE suspends FSSAI licences of nine eateries in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Food safety authorities have suspended the FSSAI licences of nine food establishments in Hyderabad and directed them to immediately stop business operations in the interest of public health following inspections that revealed several hygiene and food safety violations.

Hotel Sangeeth Grand Restaurant and Bar was found with cockroach infestation, expired food products, pest-infested food articles and synthetic colours in prepared food. Bahar Biryani Café had rodent infestation and stale chicken, mutton and prawns, besides inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

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Balaji Pheni and Namkeen was found preparing food under unhygienic conditions. At Bhuvaneshwari Oil Industries, workers were handling groundnuts with bare feet and hands, while cobwebs and poor-quality groundnuts containing dust and foreign matter were found. Authorities seized 6,120 kg of groundnuts worth Rs.5.50 lakh on suspicion of poor quality.

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Hotel Sindhura East Court, Chemistry Bar and Kitchen, New Limra Hotel, N Village Multicuisine Restaurant and Hotel Kinara Grand were also found violating food safety and hygiene norms, including expired or stale food, improper storage, synthetic colours, pest infestation and unhygienic premises.