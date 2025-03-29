TG wakes up from slumber, declares parcels of land in Madhapur, Serilingampally, its own

Hyderabad: In a shocking development, the Telangana Government has banned registration of plots in several localities in tech famous Madhapur in Serilingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy district, declaring it as government land.

The lands are around Hitech City, star hotels, business establishments and other commercial establishments. Scores of skyscrapers, multistory buildings have already come up while some plots are still vacant in the area.

Patrika Nagar, where several journalists had bought plots spread over 20 acres many years ago, too has come under the prohibited list.

These lands have been declared the government’s property and categorised under the Kancha Sarkari, Porambok, Khariz Khata, and Urban Land Ceiling Act, placing them on the Prohibited list.

The price of a plot per square yard ranges from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh and more in the open market.

The decision has left scores of plot owners including journalists of Patrika Nagar to run around Ranga Reddy District collectorate and higher revenue officials since they had purchased the plots two decades back and this development has come as bolt from the blue. They are trying to delist the land parcels in question from the prohibited list.

Ranga Reddy District Collector wrote to the Commissioner and Inspector General (Registration and Stamps), Hyderabad to ban registrations in several survey numbers under Properties under section 22-A (1) (a) of the prohibition Act 1908 for prohibition.

Government lands

The prohibited lands have been now categorised Kancha Sarkari-government land, Porambok-government land, Khariz Khata—State government, and a large number in Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) Act.

A senior GHMC official remarked, “The decision will create another Ayyappa Society issue and leave plot/land owners who purchased decades ago in deep distress. Can the government pull down already constructed buildings on land that has been declared government land now?”

But some say it’s a ploy to collect more LRS (Layout Regularisation Scheme) fees from the cash-starved Congress government from plot owners.

The prohibited list in Madhapur village of Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district includes survey No 64, 645.16 acres under TSIIC, (Kancha Sarkari government land) 5.25 acre of Police Department (Poramboku Government land).

Other scores of acres of prohibition lands include in the following survey no & sub division in Madhapur village, Serilingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy district:

Poramboku (State government): 1, 17

Khariz Khata (State Government): 50, 50 A, 50 A, 50 E, 50 E

Urban Land Ceiling Act: 73/1, 74, 75, 73, 12/P to 15, 43, 44/1, 26, 27, 28 29, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 31/1, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36 & 62, 71, 72, 76/1, 3, 4, , 10, 18/1, 19/1 and 48, 7/1, 7/2, 8/1, 8/2, 8/6, 11/1,11/2,9/1/9/2, 79 , 65, 66/1, 67, 2,5,16, 45 to 47, 49, 55 to 59, 85, 86, 20 to 25, 42, 88/2, 77, 78, 31 to 41.

Though the orders were issued in January, it has come to light recently and plot owners have rushed to Ranga Reddy district collector to seek clarification and are trying to seek withdrawal of their plots from the prohibited list.

“We were shocked when we got the information. We have paid all the taxes and are planning to construct a house. It has come from a bolt from the blue. The plot was purchased years ago, and we have paid all the taxes,” lamented a plot owner.

Collector order

Ranga Reddy district collector directions include the district collectors shall furnish lists of immovable properties falling under clauses (a) and (b) of subsection 1 of section 22-A including any subsequent additions, deletions or modifications to the District Registrar concerned and to the Inspector General of Registration.

The District Collectors shall furnish a list of land declared as surplus under the Andhra Pradesh Land Reforms (Ceiling on Agricultural Holdings) Act, 1973 and the Urban Land Ceiling and Regulation Act 1976 falling under clause (d) etc.

The Ranga Reddy District Collector also furnished a list of immovable properties in respect of Madhapur village, Serilingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

While this is so, the government recently amended its property registration rules for illegal layouts in the state, allowing registrations for properties in unauthorised layouts developed on or after Aug 2020.