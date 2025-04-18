TGANB nabs drug peddler in Secunderabad; drugs worth Rs 6.1L seized

Hyderabad: A drug peddler was arrested on Thursday, April 17, from Secunderabad railway station and 12.3 kg marijuana worth Rs 6.10 lakh was seized from him.

The accused was identified as Sameer, who was transporting marijuana from Odisha to Maharashtra. His accomplice Munna Nayak is absconding.

According to the police, the suspects are close friends. They took to drug peddling for easy money. They started procuring marijuana from drug dealers in Odisha and transported it to Maharashtra to be sold to consumers at a higher rate.

They boarded the Konark Express at the Berhampur railway station toward Secunderabad instead of Dadar to avoid checks in Maharashtra. They concealed the drugs in the luggage, which they kept under their seats.

On arriving at the Secunderabad railway station, Sameer was caught with the drugs, and Munna Nayak escaped from the spot. Efforts are on to nab him.