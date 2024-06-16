TGCSB refunds Rs 31.2 crore to cybercrime victims since Feb 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), in collaboration with various police units, successfully refunded Rs 31.29 crore to victims of cyber fraud. The return was facilitated through Lok Adalat programmes organised by the Telangana Legal Services Authority between February 20 and June 6 across the state.

Many victims had expressed concerns over delays in receiving refunds from banks. To address this issue and provide relief, refund orders were expedited through pre-litigation cases in Lok Adalat, as stated by TGCSB director Shikha Goel.

To streamline the refund process, A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was formulated and distributed to all district legal services authorities, as well as senior superintendents of police and commissioners of police, in February.

In total, 5,142 refund petitions were filed in court, resulting in refund orders totaling Rs 31.29 crore. Shikha Goel emphasised that “this initiative marks a significant step in providing timely financial relief to cyber fraud victims and sets a new standard for cyber security and legal response in Telangana.”