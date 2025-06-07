TGCSB registers 5 child porn cases, launches statewide crackdown

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Friday, June 6, registered five separate cases concerning the illegal circulation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Acting on this intelligence, the National Crime Records Bureau shared specific online links containing CSAM with TGCSB, prompting immediate action.

Officials added that five more cases are currently under review. Investigators are using the shared links to trace and identify individuals involved in uploading the illegal content, who are believed to be located across various parts of Telangana.

All the cases have been booked under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, and further investigations are underway to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.