TGHRC directs compensation for 18 Hanumakonda cataract victims

the Commission recommended compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of six deceased and Rs 4 lakh each to 12 surviving persons.

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TGHRC directs compensation for 18 Hanumakonda cataract victims
TGHRC office.

Hyderabad: The TGHRC has recommended compensation to 18 cataract surgery victims who suffered loss of eyesight and eye infection due to negligent and unsafe medical practices during surgeries at a private hospital in Hanumakonda town in September 2018.

According to an official release on Tuesday, March 11, after a detailed and comprehensive enquiry, including examination of the reports submitted by the Health Department, medical records, and statements of the victims and their family members, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) found serious deficiencies in the maintenance of the operation theatre, hygiene, use of surgical instruments, sterilisation, infection control and patient safety.

The Commission also found failure of supervision by the concerned authorities.

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In an order on July 30, TGHRC Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther observed that the victims suffered severe “Enterobacter Cloacae” eye infection, loss of eyesight, prolonged treatment and immense physical and mental suffering.

The order held that such negligence amounted to violation of their right to life, health and human dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the Commission recommended compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of six deceased and Rs 4 lakh each to 12 surviving persons.

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The Commission further recommended a detailed enquiry to identify the erring doctors, staff and other concerned authorities and to take appropriate action against them in accordance with the applicable regulations.

TGHRC directed the authorities to implement the recommendations and submit an action-taken report.

The Commission dealt with the suo-motu case taken up on the basis of media reports in 2018 regarding the “loss of eyesight to 18 patients due to medical negligence/wrong treatment” provided at the hospital under the state government’s programme ‘Kanti Velugu’, the release added.

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