TGHRC seeks report on alleged assault of youth by Nalgonda excise

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has sought reports from the Nalgonda police and the Government ENT Hospital, Koti, Hyderabad, following a complaint alleging that a 20-year-old youth was assaulted by Prohibition and Excise personnel in Nalgonda district.

The Commission, headed by Chairperson Dr Justice Shameem Akther, passed orders on a complaint filed by R. Shankar, a resident of Padamati Thanda village in Nalgonda district.

According to the complaint, R. Mahesh was intercepted by Excise personnel on August 24 while travelling from Padamati Thanda towards Dugyala and was taken into custody. He was allegedly assaulted while being taken to the Devarakonda Excise Station. The complaint further alleged that the Circle Inspector of Prohibition and Excise, Devarakonda, along with other personnel, continued the assault, resulting in injuries to his head, legs and ears.

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The complainant alleged that Mahesh subsequently suffered hearing impairment and difficulty in walking and was undergoing medical treatment.

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Taking serious note of the allegations, the Commission directed the Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda district, to submit a report on the matter.

As Mahesh had reportedly been referred to the Government ENT Hospital, Koti, for better treatment, the Commission directed the hospital superintendent to personally examine his condition and ensure appropriate treatment by specialist doctors. A report on the treatment provided and his condition has also been sought.

The Commission further directed the police to ensure that the complainant, Mahesh and family members were not subjected to threats, coercion, intimidation, harassment or pressure.

The reports from the Nalgonda SP and the hospital superintendent have been sought by September 24.