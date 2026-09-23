TGHRC seeks report on infant deaths during Adilabad RIMS fire

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the fire incident at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, which resulted in the death of five infants.

Following news reports raising concerns about air-conditioning, electrical installations, fire alarms, fire-fighting equipment, and emergency evacuation arrangements, the commission has asked the Telangana Principal Secretary for Health, Medical and Family Welfare for a detailed report on the circumstances that led to the incident.

The matter has been posted to October 27 for further consideration.

Also Read Telangana: Death toll rises to five in Adilabad RIMS fire

Fire at Adilabad RIMS

Five infants lost their lives after a fire broke out at the SNCU late Monday night, September 21.

As many as 27 newborns were undergoing treatment in the unit. The children were promptly rescued and shifted to nearby private hospitals.

According to reports, an AC unit in the newborn care ward exploded following a suspected short circuit, filling the ward with thick smoke.

The incident occurred around midnight, prompting hospital staff to immediately switch off the power supply and move the infants to an adjacent ward. Fire department personnel also reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep grief over the deaths and directed the authorities to conduct an inquiry into the incident.