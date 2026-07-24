TGHRC takes suo motu cognisance of Bellampalli food poisoning

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the suspected food poisoning incident at the BC Girls Gurukul School in Bellampalli, Mancherial district, in which around 30 students fell ill after reportedly consuming dinner.

The Commission, headed by Chairperson Dr Justice Shameem Akther, has directed the Mancherial District Collector to submit a detailed report on the incident.

The report has been sought on the circumstances leading to the incident, the medical treatment provided to the affected students, the findings of the official inquiry and the preventive measures taken to avoid similar occurrences in the future.

Matter posted for August 25

The Commission has posted the matter for August 25 for submission of the report.

The incident occurred on July 22, when around 30 students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls School in Bellampalli complained of stomach pain and vomiting after eating dinner at the hostel.

The students were shifted to the Bellampalli Government Hospital, where most were discharged by midnight after receiving treatment.

However, around eight students reportedly experienced similar symptoms again after being discharged and were readmitted to the hospital on Thursday morning for further treatment.

Officials have collected food samples from the school and sent them for laboratory analysis to determine the cause of the suspected food poisoning.