TGMC files 400 FIRs against quacks in Telangana

Hyderabad: With an aim to eradicate quackery, the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has filed 400 FIRs against quacks in the state.

These FIRs were lodged after the TGMC, in coordination with the Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA), raided multiple clinics operated by quacks in Telangana. 40 doctors suspected of being hand in glove with the quacks were also served notices by the council.

Apart from stressing on quacks, in the last year, the medical council reduced the fee for registration and renewal by 50 per cent for all doctors. Senior doctors above 65 years have been exempted from even payment of renewal fees.

For the first time, the TG Medical Council also collaborated with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and conducted a training cum hands-on workshop for experts appointed in misconduct/appeal cases with all professors in government medical colleges in Hyderabad.

The council is now issuing online good standing certificates without visiting or wasting the valuable time of doctors.

“Earlier, doctors had to wait for long to get such paperwork done. There was a time when doctors used to visit the Council office and reserve their position in the queue by marking it with their names on a piece of paper. Now, everything is online,” said an official of the TGMC.