TGNPDCL makes strides in Real-Time Feeder Monitoring System

RTFMS enables real-time monitoring of feeder performance and helps identify power interruptions, overloading and voltage fluctuations immediately.

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TGNPDCL CMD Karnati Varun Reddy visits 33/11 kV Elkathurthy Substation
TGNPDCL CMD Karnati Varun Reddy visits 33/11 kV Elkathurthy Substation

Hyderabad: Karimnagar has become the first circle under Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) to achieve 100 per cent completion of the Real-Time Feeder Monitoring System (RTFMS), with all 82 substations in the circle successfully integrated with the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, TGNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy announced on Friday, October 9.

The CMD stated that TGNPDCL is implementing RTFMS on a wider scale to improve the quality and reliability of power supply, reduce interruptions, identify and resolve technical problems quickly, and efficiently monitor feeder performance.

What is RTFMS?

RTFMS enables real-time monitoring of feeder performance and helps identify power interruptions, overloading and voltage fluctuations immediately.

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It also enables prompt alerts to field-level personnel, facilitating faster response and restoration of power supply.

Power supply conditions can be monitored directly from the SCADA control room helping generate real-time alerts whenever a power interruption occurs on a feeder.

The system also helps with real-time data analysis of power consumption, voltage levels, feeder loads and other operational parameters.

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Potential power supply issues can be identified early, enabling field staff to respond more quickly to faults, thereby reducing the duration of power interruptions.

So far, 1,005 substations across TGNPDCL have been integrated with SCADA under the RTFMS initiative.

The CMD expressed confidence that Hanamkonda, Khammam and Komaram Bheem Asifabad circles would soon achieve 100 per cent integration. He added that the remaining 419 substations would be integrated within the next two months.

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